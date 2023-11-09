Mother Charged In Murders Of Her 2 Young Children

A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder in relation to the deaths of her two young children.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is accused of shooting her children, ages 6 and 9, inside their Shepherdsville home on Wednesday (November 9), WLKY reports. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said they found the children suffering gunshot wounds at around 11:00 a.m. local time.

The children were rushed to a Louisville hospital and underwent surgery for injuries sustained, but were later pronounced dead at around 2:50 p.m., the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said. Lucas was arrested at around 3:45 p.m. on two counts of murder and is being held in the Bullitt County Jail.

The children were initially found covered in blood by an unidentified neighbor who "felt something was off," according to an arrest report obtained by WLKY. Amanda Magnis, another neighbor to the family, told the news station that she was shocked to learn about the incident after seeing the children at a bus stop days prior.

“It makes me sick, just thinking of any kid getting hurt or possibly losing their life. It’s just devastating,” the woman said.

No additional details were made available at the time of publication on Thursday (November 9).

