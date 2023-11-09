Pennsylvania City Crowned 'Best Small City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 9, 2023

Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Photo: iStockphoto

Would you consider your small city one of the best places to live in Pennsylvania?

Just because an area is small does not necessarily mean it is safer than a larger city. Wallet Hub analyzed data encompassing quality of life, economy, safety, education, and health standards in each state to determine which cities stood out from the rest. Cities with excellent scores in all categories topped the list of the best small cities across America.

According to the data, the best small city in Pennsylvania is Lancaster. Lancaster is also ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Here's what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best small cities across the country:

"In order to determine the best small cities in America, WalletHub compared 1,321 cities across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economic Health, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life and 5) Safety. For our sample, we selected cities with population sizes between 25,000 and 100,000 and considered only the “city proper” in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area. Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the best small cities nationwide, visit wallethub.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.