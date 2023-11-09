Pharrell Faces Backlash From PETA Over $1 Million Crocodile-Skin Bags
By Tony M. Centeno
November 9, 2023
Pharrell Williams may have won over the fashion world with Louis Vuitton's new crocodile-skin handbag, but not everyone is excited about the million-dollar luxury item.
Over the weekend, Louis Vuitton finally put its Millionaire Speedy Bags on sale worldwide after its debut during LVMH's glorified fashion show earlier this year. The bag is handmade of crocodile leather, comes in five colors and includes pendants encrusted with authentic diamonds. It also features gold hardware on each handle and the shoulder strap. The total price of the handbag is $1 million, which got everyone talking on social media. One group in particular, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), was not feeling the bags at all.
Louis Vuitton “Millionaire” Speedy bag by Pharrell Williams in 4 more new colors is available for $1M 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/MH4FTbalKB— garçon (@boymolish) November 5, 2023
On Wednesday, November 8, TMZ got ahold of a letter that PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange sent to the Men's Creative Director for the luxury fashion house. Lange made some comical references to some of Pharrell's biggest songs, but she was dead serious when she accused LVMH of abusing crocodiles to make their bags.
"Dear Pharrell, This is an invitation the likes of which you’ve never been offered before," the letter reads. "When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers. But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the "Millionaire" Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful—it’s abuse."
Lange went on to invite Pharrell on a trip to a crocodile factory farm to see exactly how bags like his are really made. She warned him that it wouldn't be a fun experience. So far, there has been no public response to the invite, and no statement about the accusations PETA made.