On Wednesday, November 8, TMZ got ahold of a letter that PETA's Senior Vice President Lisa Lange sent to the Men's Creative Director for the luxury fashion house. Lange made some comical references to some of Pharrell's biggest songs, but she was dead serious when she accused LVMH of abusing crocodiles to make their bags.



"Dear Pharrell, This is an invitation the likes of which you’ve never been offered before," the letter reads. "When you were made men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton, we hoped animals would get lucky and that you would choose vegan fabrics, which are the preference of today’s ethical and environmentally conscious consumers. But we aren’t happy to note your newest design, the "Millionaire" Speedy bag, which is crafted from crocodile skin, because when it comes to animals being used for fashion, it isn’t beautiful—it’s abuse."



Lange went on to invite Pharrell on a trip to a crocodile factory farm to see exactly how bags like his are really made. She warned him that it wouldn't be a fun experience. So far, there has been no public response to the invite, and no statement about the accusations PETA made.