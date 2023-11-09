PHOTOS: Former Jazz Legend's 'Floating' House For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
November 9, 2023
It doesn't get much closer to nature than living among the treetops! A very unique property was recently added to the California housing market that appears to be "floating" in the air. According to the Zillow listing, built for jazz legend Dave Brubeck and his wife Lola in 1953, this house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a breakfast bar with stone counters.
Located at 6630 Heartwood Drive in Oakland, this property features two fireplaces, a variety of tile, vinyl and cork flooring throughout the interior of the home, a backyard, and a two car garage with a carport. One feature that sets this home apart from the rest ( as if it didn't already) is its view of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The house is being sold for $3,000,000.
We’ve never said this before but here’s a beautiful MCM that is cantilevered in Oakland, CA and was built for jazz...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, November 3, 2023
Here's what Emma Morris of Red Oak Realty had to say about the property in the listing:
"The bold design is noted for the architect’s innovative use of steel framing in residential construction. Five steel beams project in two directions allowing the house to "float" above the challenging hillside lot, while preserving the natural beauty of a site that commands a magnificent panoramic view of the San Francisco Bay. Constructed around the pinnacle of a rock outcrop that projects through the center of the house into the music room, it is here that the Dave Brubeck Quartet practiced, and where monumental hits like “Take Five” were composed. Dave Brubeck and his "tree house" were widely featured in publications of the day and Thorne's ambitious design captured the imagination of the post-war American public."
For additional photos and information visit zillow.com.