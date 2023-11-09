PHOTOS: Former Jazz Legend's 'Floating' House For Sale In California

It doesn't get much closer to nature than living among the treetops! A very unique property was recently added to the California housing market that appears to be "floating" in the air. According to the Zillow listing, built for jazz legend Dave Brubeck and his wife Lola in 1953, this house includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a breakfast bar with stone counters.

Located at 6630 Heartwood Drive in Oakland, this property features two fireplaces, a variety of tile, vinyl and cork flooring throughout the interior of the home, a backyard, and a two car garage with a carport. One feature that sets this home apart from the rest ( as if it didn't already) is its view of the San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The house is being sold for $3,000,000.