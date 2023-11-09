Region Of Georgia Under An 'Exceptional Drought' For First Time In 7 Years

The summer months are long past, with the sun beating down and heat permeating the air, but the season's effects can still be felt throughout much of Georgia. It's been a while since a large portion of the Peach State experienced enough precipitation, leading to the northwestern region of the state to be under an "exceptional drought."

According to meteorologist Ashley Kramlich with Severe Weather Team 2, the northwestern corner of Georgia is under an "exceptional" drought, with the drought extending toward central counties like Troup and Henry, though at less extreme levels.

This is the first time since December 2016 that the region has experienced an exceptional drought, which is considered to be the most severe category that typically occurs only once or twice a century, per WSB-TV.

Droughts lead to dry conditions and oftentimes to an increase in wildfires. Over a dozen firefighters have been dealing with a wildfire in Walker County that began in late October and is 50% contained. While investigators say the fire is a result of arson, the dry conditions likely helped it spread, burning 706 acres as of Tuesday (November 7).

Though the Walker County fire is the largest wildfire in the state, it is one of five fires at least 50 acres in size that authorities have been battled recently.