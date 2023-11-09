There are no criminal charges after a male student spread AI-generated pornography of her teen daughter around at her school. KIRO 7 reported that the student took photos of several female classmates and created deepfake nude photos of them, which circulated around Issaquah High School.

A parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told reporters the school didn't tell her immediately that her child was a victim. The news has left other parents reeling.

“I’m appalled by it,” Sherri Burgess, another parent and grandparent, said. “I think that there should be ginormous consequences for that.”

In terms of criminal charges, the victims may be left with no recourse since there aren't many laws criminalizing deepfake porn, according to attorney Debbie Silberman. Even if the victims wanted to pursue legal action, they could be limited on that front, too.

“At this moment no one has yet been prosecuted for creating a deep fake with the intention of harming both an adult, a teenager, or a child and the law needs to catch up to that,” Silberman explained to the news station.

She continued, “What makes this story so heartbreaking is that this is someone’s likeness, this is someone’s identity, this is someone’s reputation and someone’s future and the law needs to catch up and address this very soon."

KIRO 7 asked school officials why they didn't notify parents about the incident, but they got no response. The school district confirmed to reporters this happened in October and Issaquah police are investigating.