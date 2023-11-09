“I’m excited to team up with AliExpress on Singles' Day because to me it’s a day to celebrate self-care, self-expression, and individuality,” Swae Lee in a statement provided to iHeartRadio. “My music and style have always been about being true to myself and standing out from the crowd. I believe everyone should be able to express themselves in their own unique way, and AliExpress offers a wide variety of unique products that help people do just that."



The event, which was also powered by dating apps Tinder and BLK, served as the launch of the AliExpress Singles’ Day Pop Up Shop ahead of Singles Day on 11/11. The three-day party includes free drinks, games, live music from local DJs, and the opportunity to explore amazing deals on products across tech, beauty, wellness, fashion, home goods, and more. Fans will also be able to find Swae Lee's curated collection of products on AliExpress that are dedicated to the world's biggest shopping festival.



11/11 is AliExpress’ largest sale of the year. Users can find discounts of up to 50 percent off along with “spend and save” deals and additional promo codes. The sale on the full selection of products will start on November 11 and end on November 17. The AliExpress Singles’ Day Pop Up Shop is open from November 9 to November 12 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.