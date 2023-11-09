Fried chicken is not just a Southern thing. The crispy dish has exploded in popularity and can found served in a variety of ways at restaurants around the country, from the spicy Nashville hot chicken to the sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of Missouri can be found at Porter's Fried Chicken. This St. Louis eatery has been serving up spectacular fried chicken (as well as fish and shrimp) for over 30 years. Cheapism suggests ordering the four-piece box. Porter's is located at 3628 S. Big Bend Boulevard.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in Missouri:

"Keep the fried chicken simple and consistent and people will come back faithfully. For more than three decades, Porter's has made it the same way: double-coated in a flour-based breading, with an extra-spicy option. For a little extra, pick your own pieces."

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.