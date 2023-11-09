Fried chicken is not just a Southern thing. The crispy dish has exploded in popularity and can found served in a variety of ways at restaurants around the country, from the spicy Nashville hot chicken to the sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of Ohio can be found at Belgrade Gardens outside of Akron. This eatery pledges to be "where the old world meets the new," per its website, including its "famous" hand-breaded, golden-fried chicken. Belgrade Gardens is located at 401 E. State Street in Barberton.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in Ohio:

"Back in 1933, Serbian immigrants Mike and Smilka Topalsky opened this place and enticed Ohio customers with lard-fried chicken, 'djuvece' hot sauce, coleslaw, and fried potatoes. It spawned competitors, but a thigh at Belgrade Gardens is a good first step into Barberton's Serbian culinary scene."

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.