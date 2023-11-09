Fried chicken is not just a Southern thing. The crispy dish has exploded in popularity and can found served in a variety of ways at restaurants around the country, from the spicy Nashville hot chicken to the sweet and savory combo of chicken and waffles.

While some of the best fried chicken can, obviously, be found in the South, there are also plenty of eateries around the country frying up their own take on the classic dish. Cheapism searched for restaurants around the country serving delicious fried chicken and compiled a list of the top spot in each state based on reviews and rankings by expert food writers and customers.

According to the site, the best fried chicken in all of Wisconsin can be found at TomKen's Friendly Fried Chicken. This Milwaukee eatery serves up "award winning chicken wings" but also has spectacular chicken dinners and buckets that are worth a try. Cheapism suggests ordering the Famous Friendly Basket. TomKen's is located at 8001 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis.

This is what Cheapism had to say about the best fried chicken in Wisconsin:

"While these folks have been better known for Buffalo-style wing sauces since opening in 1991, TomKen's will keep its sauce well away from your bucket of fried goodness. Made with TomKen's own special-recipe batter, the thin-battered chicken can be served with coleslaw, fries, or bread in a deluxe bucket for an extra few bucks."

To see where else you can find mouthwatering fried chicken around the country, check out the full list at Cheapism.