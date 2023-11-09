The Top-Ranking Hospital In New Mexico Has Been Named

Selecting the best hospital in every state is not only a subjective task, but a challenging task at that. Determining such a title is dependent on various factors, including the quality of healthcare services offered, the number of services available, accessibility and other important considerations.

However, there are renowned medical institutions in each state of the United States that consistently deliver exceptional care and are often regarded as "the best" in their respective regions.

Newsweek has identified the top-ranking hospital in all 50 states:

"Navigating the health care system can be daunting. But Newsweek's latest ranking aims to ease some of the stress and anxiety that comes from choosing the best hospital for you or a loved one.

A few weeks ago, Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, published a ranking of America's best-in-state hospitals for 2024. The list includes 600 of the country's leading hospitals in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to help our readers find the most helpful care in their locale."

New Mexico has its own unique, world-class medical institutions that achieve more than others in the area when it comes to various specialties, ensuring that patients have access to high-quality care.

Still, taking numerous factors into account, the number one hospital in the state is Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque.