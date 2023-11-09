Tinashe Seeks Restraining Order On Alleged Stalker Arrested At Her Home
By Tony M. Centeno
Tinashe is doing everything she can to keep an alleged stalker away from her home after several close calls that's left her shaken up.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 8, the "Party Favors" singer filed a request for a restraining order against a man named Ramon Oppikofer. Court documents say that Oppikofer allegedly began harassing her in 2022 when he randomly tagged her in various Instagram posts. She has no clue who the guy is but didn't pay much mind to it until October 27 when Oppikofer showed up uninvited to her brother's private birthday party. That's when things went left.
Oppikofer allegedly handed her a hotel room key and she swiftly handed it back and laughed it off. However, she got a little shook when the man appeared in front of her property in Los Angeles a few days later. She called the police but the guy left before they arrived. On November 2, Oppikofer returned and rang her doorbell. He left and came back in a SUV. He began to scream her name but people at her home confronted him and sent him away.
Later that day, the man returned, rang her doorbell and was confronted by her father. Tinashe ran into a secure section of her home and locked the door before the man broke into the home and allegedly attempted to open her door. That's when some of her co-workers from her studio, who were inside the home at the time, told the man off, but he still lingered around the property. Police were able to catch and arrest him this time.
Oppikofer was charged with misdemeanor trespassing but was released shortly afterward. Tinashe wants the restraining order to ensure that the man won't return and cause more chaos. She's still waiting on the judge to sign off on the order. Police are also still investigating the situation.