Tinashe Seeks Restraining Order On Alleged Stalker Arrested At Her Home

By Tony M. Centeno

November 9, 2023

Tinashe
Photo: Getty Images

Tinashe is doing everything she can to keep an alleged stalker away from her home after several close calls that's left her shaken up.

According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, November 8, the "Party Favors" singer filed a request for a restraining order against a man named Ramon Oppikofer. Court documents say that Oppikofer allegedly began harassing her in 2022 when he randomly tagged her in various Instagram posts. She has no clue who the guy is but didn't pay much mind to it until October 27 when Oppikofer showed up uninvited to her brother's private birthday party. That's when things went left.

Oppikofer allegedly handed her a hotel room key and she swiftly handed it back and laughed it off. However, she got a little shook when the man appeared in front of her property in Los Angeles a few days later. She called the police but the guy left before they arrived. On November 2, Oppikofer returned and rang her doorbell. He left and came back in a SUV. He began to scream her name but people at her home confronted him and sent him away.

Later that day, the man returned, rang her doorbell and was confronted by her father. Tinashe ran into a secure section of her home and locked the door before the man broke into the home and allegedly attempted to open her door. That's when some of her co-workers from her studio, who were inside the home at the time, told the man off, but he still lingered around the property. Police were able to catch and arrest him this time.

Oppikofer was charged with misdemeanor trespassing but was released shortly afterward. Tinashe wants the restraining order to ensure that the man won't return and cause more chaos. She's still waiting on the judge to sign off on the order. Police are also still investigating the situation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.