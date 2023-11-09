Unique Museum Named Colorado's 'Must-Visit' Museum

There are plenty of reasons people adore museums. Not only are important for preserving history and showcasing unique aspects of various cultures, but they can even capture some quirky and niche parts of American society. There are some exhibits dedicated to mundane things, like bananas and potatoes, to unusual topics such as UFOs and Pez memorabilia.

If you enjoy checking out museums, 24/7 Wall St. has a list for you. The website revealed the "must-visit" museum in every state. According to the roundup, the Colorado Railroad Museum is worth your time in Colorado!

"Railroads, which helped shape Colorado’s history, are the theme of this museum located west of Denver," writers described the location. "The main building, completed in 1959, looks like a 19th-century railroad depot. A 15-acre railyard contains dozens of historic locomotives, passenger trains, and freight cars."