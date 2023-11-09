Unique Museum Named Washington's 'Must-Visit' Museum

There are plenty of reasons people adore museums. Not only are important for preserving history and showcasing unique aspects of various cultures, but they can even capture some quirky and niche parts of American society. There are some exhibits dedicated to mundane things, like bananas and potatoes, to unusual topics such as UFOs and Pez memorabilia.

If you enjoy checking out museums, 24/7 Wall St. has a list for you. The website revealed the best museum worth a visit in every state. According to the roundup, the Museum of Pop Culture is worth your time in Washington State.

"The Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, near Seattle’s famed Space Needle, contains many of the world’s most famous pop-culture artifacts," writers described the art museum. "Among them are science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov’s typewriter and the staff of Ra from the Steven Spielberg film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' The museum is big on hands-on experiences, such as testing your DJ skills in its Sound Lab."