Unique Museum Named Washington's 'Must-Visit' Museum

By Zuri Anderson

November 9, 2023

Monorail and Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle
Photo: oksanaphoto / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons people adore museums. Not only are important for preserving history and showcasing unique aspects of various cultures, but they can even capture some quirky and niche parts of American society. There are some exhibits dedicated to mundane things, like bananas and potatoes, to unusual topics such as UFOs and Pez memorabilia.

If you enjoy checking out museums, 24/7 Wall St. has a list for you. The website revealed the best museum worth a visit in every state. According to the roundup, the Museum of Pop Culture is worth your time in Washington State.

"The Museum of Pop Culture, or MoPOP, near Seattle’s famed Space Needle, contains many of the world’s most famous pop-culture artifacts," writers described the art museum. "Among them are science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov’s typewriter and the staff of Ra from the Steven Spielberg film 'Raiders of the Lost Ark.' The museum is big on hands-on experiences, such as testing your DJ skills in its Sound Lab."

Here's how researchers compiled their list of every state's must-visit museums:

"We sifted through rankings of these institutions by various sources, including travel websites. We considered the top museums from these lists for each state and weighed visitor comments. In many cases, we chose museums that offer experiences unique to their environment rather than art collections that might be better-known. These institutions are often less expensive than their more celebrated counterparts, and are sometimes even free."

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.

