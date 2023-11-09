U.S. Launches 'Self Defense' Strikes Against Iran-Linked Facility in Syria

After more than a dozen drone attacks have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, the United States launched a "self-defense strike" against a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria that is used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

"This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."

"The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," he added. "We urge against any escalation."

A previous attack on October 27 failed to deter the ongoing drone attacks that have left dozens of U.S. troops injured in recent weeks.

The United States has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in Syria to help local forces fight the remnants of ISIS.