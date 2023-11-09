U.S. Launches 'Self Defense' Strikes Against Iran-Linked Facility in Syria

By Bill Galluccio

November 9, 2023

US Air Force F-15E Jet aircraft
Photo: APeriamPhotography / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

After more than a dozen drone attacks have targeted U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, the United States launched a "self-defense strike" against a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria that is used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp.

"This precision self-defense strike is a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by IRGC-Quds Force affiliates," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests."

"The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," he added. "We urge against any escalation."

previous attack on October 27 failed to deter the ongoing drone attacks that have left dozens of U.S. troops injured in recent weeks.

The United States has roughly 2,500 troops in Iraq and an additional 900 in Syria to help local forces fight the remnants of ISIS.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.