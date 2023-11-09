Where To Eat The Best Burrito In All Of Kentucky

There are a few foods that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, the ones that can be are popular for a much deserved reason.

Burritos fall into this category. These staples of Mexican cuisine are versatile and can be served in various styles depending on different regions across the country. From their authentic street-style variations to gourmet reinventions, burritos are the ultimate comfort food.

LoveFood.com has recognized where to try the most delicious burrito in every state based on reviews and accolades:

"If you think of a burrito as simply beans, salsa, and cheese tucked up in a flour tortilla, you haven’t tasted the best America has to offer. Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots. Some encase all that deliciousness in a wrap, while others are served smothered in sauce. Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, read on for the best in every state."

In Kentucky, the best burrito is the Drunk Burrito from Con Huevos in Louisville:

"Popular Mexican brunch spot Con Huevos serves a dish called the Drunk Burrito, filled with roast chicken or slow-roasted pork plus red rice, chipotle cream, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, and pico de gallo. It’s then plated (quite prettily for a burrito) with extra green or red salsa. Customers consistently say how much they enjoyed it, highlighting the juicy pork."