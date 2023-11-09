Wife Of Late NFL Player Matt Ulrich Shares Heartbreaking Post

Alison Ulrich, the wife of former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich, shared a heartbreaking post following news of her husband's death on Wednesday (November 8).

Alison referred to her late husband as "one of a kind" in a Facebook post shared to his page (h/t the New York Post).

“Matt, we love you so so much. You are profoundly missed," Alison wrote. "We all want you back for just one more day. One more hug. One more kiss. One more laugh. One more joke. One more wrestle with the boys. It seems impossible to do this life without you.

“Please pray for peace and comfort for the boys. They have lost their greatest fan, coach and friend.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed news of Ulrich's death on his social media accounts Wednesday (November 8).