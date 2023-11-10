Cantaloupes Recalled Due To Salmonella Risk

By Bill Galluccio

November 10, 2023

Lots of melon at market
Photo: Fajrul Islam / Moment / Getty Images

Arizona-based Sofia Produce, LLC, which operates under the name "Trufresh," is recalling fresh cantaloupes sold with the "Malichita" label due to concerns of salmonella contamination.

The cantaloupes were distributed in several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The FDA noted they could have been sold at retail produce markets in other states as well.

The cantaloupes were sold between October 16, 2023, and October 23, 2023.

The cantaloupes can be identified by a PLU sticker that has a top half that is white and has the word “Malichita” written in black letters. The bottom of the sticker is black and is marked with the number 4050 in white letters and the words “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."

Consumers are advised to throw out any recalled canteloupe or bring it back to the store for a refund.

There have been no reports of illness related to the recalled cantaloupes.

