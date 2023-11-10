Harry Styles has shaved his head! Last night, Thursday, November 10th, the internet lit up as TMZ shared photos of the Grammy winner showing off his new buzzed head while attending U2's Las Vegas residency at the Sphere with his girlfriend Taylor Russell.

According to the gossip site, Styles and Russell were "hanging with a big group of friends, and everyone was having a great time -- even dancing in a circle toward the end of the night." However, fans were more interested in Styles' shocking hair change as this is the first time the singer has ever cut off all of his signature brown locks.

As for his love life, Styles and Russell were first spotted by fans in June and the dating rumors started when Styles attended the opening night of Russell's play The Effect at The National Theatre in London. Following the performance, the two were seen hugging and talking with Styles' friend James Corden, and his wife Julia Carey, who also attended the play.

The news of Styles and Russell came not too long after fans wondered if he had rekindled his romance with ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. Back in August, the singer was seen showing off a tattoo that reads "Olivia." Earlier this year, Styles also sparked romance rumors with model Emily Ratajkowski after the two were captured making out after one of his Love on Tour shows in Tokyo. Their fling came months after Styles' highly publicized relationship with Wilde. The two parted ways last November due to "different priorities."