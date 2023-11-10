How You Can Help Name Zoo Atlanta's Adorable New Bearcats

Do you think you have what it takes to name a zoo animal? If so, Zoo Atlanta could use your help.

The Atlanta park is celebrating three new bearcats born about two months ago by asking the public to help decide on the perfect names for two of the adorable little creatures. The baby bearcats, also called "bintlets," are the first of their kind to be born at the zoo.

Born to their mother, Bramble, and father, Baloo, one of the male bintlets was already named Watson by Zoo Atlanta's Animal Care and Veterinary Teams. According to the zoo, the list of potential names has been narrowed down to four choices for the male and female bearcats: Fig, Basil, Oliver and Banyan.

But what is a bearcat? While their nickname suggests some tie to either bears or cats, this isn't the case. Their closest animal relatives are civets. The animals, actually named binturongs, are native to southern and southeast Asia and are considered to be vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as they face habitat loss due to palm oil plantations, per 11 Alive.

If you want to help name the two bintlets, you have until November 26 to cast your vote either at the binturong habitat at Zoo Atlanta or at the zoo's website. The winning names will be announced on November 30.