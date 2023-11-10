IRS Reveals New Tax Brackets For 2024

The IRS unveiled new tax brackets for 2024 that could allow millions of Americans to keep a higher portion of their paycheck amid high inflation.

These are the new tax brackets for single individuals:

10%: Taxable income up to $11,600

12%: Taxable income over $11,600

22%: Taxable income over $47,150

24%: Taxable income over $100,525

32%: Taxable income over $191,950

35%: Taxable income over $243,725

37%: Taxable income over $609,350

These are the new brackets for couples filing jointly:

10%: Taxable income up to $23,200

12%: Taxable income over $23,200

22%: Taxable income over $94,300

24%: Taxable income over $201,050

32%: Taxable income over $383,900

35%: Taxable income over $487,450

37%: Taxable income over $731,200

The standard deduction, which reduces the amount of income you must pay taxes on, will also increase next year.

For married couples filing jointly, the standard deduction will rise to $29,200, a 5.4% increase from last year. For individuals, the standard deduction will increase to $14,600, while the standard deduction for heads of households will be set at $21,900.

A majority of Americans claim the standard deduction when filing their taxes.