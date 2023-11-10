Lola Brooke Recruits Coi Leray, French Montana & More Her Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
November 10, 2023
Lola Brooke has spent the past year or so building up her immaculate fanbase. Now her first-ever project has officially arrived.
On Friday, November 10, the Brooklyn native delivered her major label debut Dennis Daughter via Arista/Team 80 Productions. Her new LP comes with the remix to her smash hit "Don't Play With It" featuring Yung Miami and Latto. It also features other collaborations with French Montana, Bryson Tiller, Coi Leray and Nija. The two latter artists appear on her latest single from the project called "Don't Get Me Started," which a fresh NY drill banger. The album title is inspired by a nickname her dad's friends gave her.
"I'm an only child raised by a single parent my mom but I used to hang out with my father here and there," Brooke explained to The Breakfast Club on Friday. "He would pick me up from school and everybody would always say 'Little D'. They would call me 'Little D' when they see me with my father or 'Dennis Daughter' or whatever fits. They would always add him into my nickname and I loved it so much so now I get to relive it because my father is deceased now so I can't get those moments back, but now I'm creating new moments and I still feel like he's still around."
It's been a long time coming for the young spitta from New York City. Since she blew up on the scene last year, the Big Gator has been building up the anticipation for this exact moment. She kicked off the year with songs like "So Disrespectful" and "Just Relax." She also collaborated with Flo Milli and Ciara before she served up her recent singles "Pit Stop" with French Montana and "You" featuring Bryson Tiller.
Stream Lola Brooke's new project, watch her new music video and catch her interview with The Breakfast Club below.