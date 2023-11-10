"I'm an only child raised by a single parent my mom but I used to hang out with my father here and there," Brooke explained to The Breakfast Club on Friday. "He would pick me up from school and everybody would always say 'Little D'. They would call me 'Little D' when they see me with my father or 'Dennis Daughter' or whatever fits. They would always add him into my nickname and I loved it so much so now I get to relive it because my father is deceased now so I can't get those moments back, but now I'm creating new moments and I still feel like he's still around."



It's been a long time coming for the young spitta from New York City. Since she blew up on the scene last year, the Big Gator has been building up the anticipation for this exact moment. She kicked off the year with songs like "So Disrespectful" and "Just Relax." She also collaborated with Flo Milli and Ciara before she served up her recent singles "Pit Stop" with French Montana and "You" featuring Bryson Tiller.



Stream Lola Brooke's new project, watch her new music video and catch her interview with The Breakfast Club below.

