Longtime Restaurant Named Florida's Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Diner

Everyone knows that one diner that always puts a smile on your face. We're talking about those no-frills, all-chill establishments serving up cheap eats, comfort food, and everything in between. Even better are the ones tucked away or located off the beaten path -- that's how you know these meals are the real deal.

If you're curious about these beloved diners, Cheapism updated their list of every state's best "hole-in-the-wall" diners. Writers said they "scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to the list, Florida's top hole-in-the-wall diner is Mrs. Mac's Kitchen! Here's why this restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"Stopping at this joint named after the founder’s mom — and still using some of her recipes — is like stepping back in time, diners say, except far fresher. If you bring in the fish you catch, you can be even more sure of it: The kitchen will cook it for you... It's easy to eat at Mrs. Mac's, since all the breakfast foods and most of the seafood is described in glowing terms. You also know to always end the meal with Key lime pie. (There's also a Key lime slush to try.) If you need to narrow down your meal choices, try the conch fritters and crabcakes."