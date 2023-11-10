Major Update On Justin Jefferson's Possible Return To Vikings' Lineup
By Jason Hall
November 10, 2023
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is reportedly listed as questionable for Sunday's (November 12) game against the New Orleans Saints after recently coming off injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
"The #Vikings are listing WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday," Pelissero wrote on his X account Friday (November 10).
Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.
Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards during Sunday's loss and has 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings have won four consecutive games -- including a 31-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday (November 5) -- since their loss to the Chiefs, improving their record at 5-4 and currently ranks second in the NFC North Division standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.
Minnesota will host the Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. local time.