Major Update On Justin Jefferson's Possible Return To Vikings' Lineup

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is reportedly listed as questionable for Sunday's (November 12) game against the New Orleans Saints after recently coming off injured reserve, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

"The #Vikings are listing WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday," Pelissero wrote on his X account Friday (November 10).

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.