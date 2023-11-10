Netflix Releases New Comedy Show 'Neon' Executive Produced By Daddy Yankee

“This show has been a true team effort, all with a common goal to showcase reggaeton, a popular and growing genre with an immense cultural impact, on a global platform," James Shin, President of Film and Television for HYBE America, one of the producers bringing this show to screens worldwide. One Six, Tainy, Daddy Yankee and the entire team wanted this to be unique, new, different, and true to an emerging artist. It’s important to spotlight original genres, and diversity. For the first time, a show is doing that in a premium capacity with NEON on Netflix.”



The show is also executive produced by Shea Serrano, Max Searle, Daddy Yankee, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Kyle Vinuya. Yankee makes an appearance during the eight-episode series along with fellow Puerto Rican artist Jhayco.



Catch Netflix's new comedy series streaming now. Watch the trailer below.