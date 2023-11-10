Popular Chicago Cafe Announces Permanent Closure After Two Decades

Grand Lux Cafe recently announced that they would be closing their Magnificent Mile location after 21 years of operation. According to WGN9, the Michigan Avenue staple will officially close its doors on December 24th. Christmas Eve will be the beloved location's "last full day of service." The restaurant released a statement sharing that they would spend the next few months helping employees transition to other nearby opportunities amid closure.

"After 21 years, our Grand Lux Cafe in Chicago is closing. We are working with our staff to help them transition to other opportunities in one of our nearby concepts. We have enjoyed being a part of the downtown Chicago community and hope that our guests will continue to dine with us at our other restaurants in the area."

Grand Lux Cafe, founded by the creators of the cheesecake factory, is a European-inspired, two-story space located at 600 N Michigan Avenue at East Ontario Street that shares a building with Ann Taylor, Under Armour, Levi's, and more.

CBS Chicago spoke with a few customers of Grand Lux Cafe who are sad to see the restaurant close. One man mentioned that he plans to "hurry up and return" given the news.

"I'm a little shocked. I didn't realize this would be my last meal here. My fiancée is upstairs. She's going to be disappointed when I go back and tell her, 'We may not be back, so we've got to hurry up and return.'"

Information regarding why the Michigan Avenue cafe is closing its doors was not revealed.