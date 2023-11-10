Recalled Chips Sold In Illinois Could Pose 'Serious' Allergy Risk

Frito-Lay voluntarily recalled over 16,000 bags of their Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps on Friday (November 10). According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recalled crisps "may contain undeclared milk ingredients due to the unintended presence of caramel seasoned crisps." After investigating a customer complaint, Frito-Lay recalled all Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps with a March 12, 2024 expiration date and manufacturing codes 55432514MH, 55432516MH, and 55432517MH.

The product was recalled due to its potential to cause a serious health threat among individuals who are allergic to dairy.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags."

This specific batch of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps was available for purchase as soon as September 13, 2023, in "Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin."

The FDA mentioned that there have been no reported cases of allergic reactions so far. This is the only product a part of the Off The Eaten Path line to be recalled.

For more information on the recall visit fda.gov.