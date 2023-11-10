Recalled Chips Sold In Missouri Could Pose An Allergy Risk

One of the most popular brands of chips in the country has issued a recall on one of its products after it was revealed it could pose an allergy risk. The product was sold in stores around the country, including in Missouri.

On Thursday (November 9), Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall on 16,100 bags of its 6 1/4 oz. Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps as they may contain unintended caramel-seasoned crisps and therefore possible undeclared milk ingredients, according to a recall notice by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is the only product from the Off The Eaten Path line to be impacted by the recall.

The recall follows an investigation that stems from a customer complaint. As of the time of the recall, no allergic reactions related to the impacted product have been reported. Anyone with an allergy or milk sensitivity is encouraged not to consume the product as it could pose a risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

The product will have a UPC of 02840020646, a "Use By" date of 12 MAR 2024 and any of the following manufacturing codes: 55432514MH, 55432516MH or 55432517MH.

The affected product was sold as early as September 13, 2023, both online and in physical stories in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.