'Suspicious' Envelopes Laced With Fentanyl Sent To State Election Offices

The FBI is investigating after several suspicious letters were sent to election offices in California, Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Preliminary tests found that four of the letters contained fentanyl, while a fifth contained baking soda.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said one of the letters was mailed to an election office in Fulton County, where former President Donald Trump is facing numerous charges in a wide-ranging RICO case for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"We're working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted," Raffensperger said. "Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections."

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said several election offices were evacuated after receiving letters with a white, powdery substance inside.

An image of one of the letters, which was obtained by ABC News from the Pierce County Auditor's Office, says, "End elections now" at the top.

"Stop giving power to the right that they don't have. We are in charge now and there is no more need for them," the letter continues. "Also be aware your ballot drops are very susceptible to noxious chemicals like AM/BL. They are unsafe to the public. Just Saying."

There were no reports of injuries due to the suspicious letters.

"The public can be assured that law enforcement will continue to keep the public's safety as its top priority," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI would also like to remind everyone to exercise care in handling mail, especially from unrecognized senders. If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement immediately."