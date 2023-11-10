The Best Cake Shop In Nevada Promises A Sweet Escape

Desserts bring happiness to many people, and for those with a sweet tooth, there are few delights that beat enjoying a slice of cake to end a savory meal.

Cake is a versatile treat. It can be served for celebrations or it can be the perfect choice for an afternoon or midnight snack. Cake can also come in many layers and flavors from triple chocolate, to carrot, to red velvet, to classic vanilla. The spongey sweet is spectacular for all these reasons, but out of all the options out there, there has to be the best of the best.

LoveFood.com wasted no time revealing a "catwalk of cakes" — in other words, the best cake shop in every state in the country:

"Whatever the occasion – wedding, birthday, graduation, or baby shower – you’re going to need a good cake. These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions. Read on to find the best cake shop in your state."

In Nevada, the best cake shop is Suzuya Patisserie in Las Vegas:

"The star at small, family-owned Japanese pastry shop Suzuya Patisserie is the Strawberry Shortcake. It features the lightest, airiest sponge brushed with Kirschwasser syrup, and is decorated with fresh strawberries and vanilla Chantilly cream. The show-stopper comes in a number of sizes, from individual portions to a full-on sheet cake. Customers say the presentation is beautiful, the ratio of cake to cream is perfect, and it's not overly sweet. The coffee and customer service get good reviews too."