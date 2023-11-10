The 'Most Peaceful' Attraction In Arizona Is Unreal

There are tons and tons of distractions happening all around us in this day and age. From personal worries, to work obligations, to other responsibilities that we just can't seem to escape from, we all can admit that sometimes life gets very tough!

However, that doesn't mean that we don't serve a break or a place to escape to in order to reset and come back stronger and healthier than before.

When we need to take a self-care day for ourselves or book a speedy day trip or longer vacation to a location where we're reminded that peace and quiet still exists amidst the chaos all around us, luckily there are destinations just for that.

Casago.com has detailed the most peaceful tourist attractions in every U.S. state, and these tranquil areas prove that all it takes to lessen our stress is to visit a place that instills in us the belief that we aren't alone, leaving us feeling like we're a part of something greater than ourselves:

"And… breathe.

When vacation time finally comes around, many of us would be happy to just down tools and spend a week in bed. But wasting precious leave days never feels good, and going somewhere new will actually make your break feel longer. Besides, you may have friends and family who expect to get out on the road with you the second you activate your gone-fishing email. Better not fall into bed too soon.

Unfortunately, the pressure to be proactive and productive persists after you leave the office and hit the road. It’s difficult to shake the feeling that, to get good value from your time off, you should cram in as much activity and stimulation as you can — from theme parks to museums, busy beaches to whirlwind tours. Some 21% of working Americans say they feel tense or stressed on holiday, and it doesn’t help that vacationing itself can start to feel like a job.

If your body tells you that you need peace and quiet, you should listen. And to take the stress out of finding it, Casago has researched the U.S. places that Americans have tagged the most peaceful."

In Arizona, the most peaceful attraction is Mesa Temple & Visitors' Center in Mesa.