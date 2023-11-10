Watch Green Day Play 'Insomniac' Hit Live For The First Time In 22 Years

On Thursday night (November 9), Green Day surprised London fans with a surprise acoustic show at a small pub called The Marquis. Fans packed into the bar to see the trio play a 13-song set that included a performance of "Walking Contradiction." According to Setlist.fm, it was the first time they played the Insomniac single since 2001, and only the 12th time they've played it ever.

"Alright, we're gonna try something we haven't played in a while," Billie Joe Armstrong said before diving into the 1996 hit.

The set also included "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!" off Green Day's upcoming album Saviors, as well as hits like "Welcome To Paradise," "Basket Case," and "American Idiot."

Saviors is slated for a January 19 release, and the band plans to hit the road in support later next year. Watch Green Day perform "Walking Contradiction" on the floor of the tiny pub, and check out the full setlist, below.