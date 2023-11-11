Taylor Swift has always been incredibly gifted — a fact confirmed by the princess of pop herself, Britney Spears.

On Saturday, the musical legend took to Instagram to share a sincere story about her first time meeting a teenage Swift, who personally performed for her:

"This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar [guitar emoji] I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush [lipstick emojis]"