Britney Spears Shares Throwback Photos With Teenage Taylor Swift
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
November 12, 2023
Photo: Getty Images
Taylor Swift has always been incredibly gifted — a fact confirmed by the princess of pop herself, Britney Spears.
On Saturday, the musical legend took to Instagram to share a sincere story about her first time meeting a teenage Swift, who personally performed for her:
"This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door. My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was like of course !!! He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar [guitar emoji] I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush [lipstick emojis]"
The caption accompanied a side-by-side comparison of the initial 2003 meeting and a later photo of the pair smiling and posing together at an event in 2008.
Both have come so far and accomplished so much!
The post ends on a less cheerful note with Spears directly addressing her mother, Lynne Spears, about an incident involving "dolls":
"Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago ... kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in ... so messed up. Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore ... honestly though."