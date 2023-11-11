House Republicans Announce Plan To Avert Government Shutdown

House Republicans unveiled their plan to avert a looming potential government shutdown with a stopgap funding bill on Saturday (November 11), NBC News reports.

Recently elected Speaker Mike Johnson (R- La.) opted for a two-step continuing resolution, rather than a typical funding extension covering the entire federal government, in an effort to appease far-right House members who have been strongly opposed to CRs, with just five legislative days left until a deadline to avoid a shutdown. The House is reportedly expected to vote on the legislation as early as Tuesday (November 14), which would provide a 72-hour window for the House to read the text of the bill, multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC News on Saturday.

Johnson and other Republicans referred to the two-step strategy as a "laddered CR" which would rely on several spending bills to keep the government open and avoid a messy shutdown and instead allowing congress to pass more individual spending bills heading into the holiday season.

“I think we’ll avoid a shutdown,” Johnson told the New York Post on Thursday (November 9).

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries voiced his displeasure in a potential two-tiered approach, instead showing support for a "clean" CR on Thursday.

“A continuing resolution that is at the fiscal year 2023 levels is the only way forward because that’s the status quo,” Jeffries said via NBC News.

The proposed plan reportedly doesn't include budget cuts or aid for Israel, according to NBC News.