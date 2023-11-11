Popstar Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom radiated happiness in New York after prevailing in a three-year legal dispute over the $15 million Montecito home they purchased in 2020.

The legal battle involved 84-year-old Carl Westcott, a disabled veteran, who initially sold them the 8.9-acre estate but later attempted to retract the deal, claiming he was under the influence of painkillers during the sale. However, a Los Angeles judge recently ruled that Westcott was mentally sound when making the transaction.

Fresh from their legal victory, Perry and Bloom enjoyed a romantic dinner date in Manhattan, strolling hand in hand. Perry dazzled in a blue coat with faux fur trim, while Bloom sported sunglasses at night, pairing a tartan jacket with charcoal jeans.

In July 2020, Westcott agreed to sell the property to Perry, but, as mentioned previously, later alleged impairment due to pain medication, attempting to annul the deal. The recent court ruling favored the celebrity couple, dismissing Westcott's claims. Perry's attorney, Eric Rowen, stated that Westcott breached the contract without valid reasons, and they anticipate addressing damages in the upcoming trial.

The judge also noted inconsistencies in Westcott's medical expert's testimony. Westcott, an 80-year-old Army veteran suffering from Huntington's Disease, aimed to rescind the contract days after signing it when the painkiller effects wore off.

Perry demands millions in lost rent, asserting the property's original purchase for her intended primary residence.

Despite the legal victory, Westcott's family criticized Perry and Bloom for their lawsuit against a vulnerable individual.

This isn't Perry's first legal dispute over a property, as she faced a lawsuit from nuns in 2015 over a convent's sale. The legal battles ended with Perry winning damages and a tragic incident where one of the nuns died during the proceedings.