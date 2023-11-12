DNA Evidence May Not Be Enough To Convict U Of Idaho Suspect, Expert Says

A trial expert believes DNA evidence alone may not be enough to convict University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger and his defense team is expected to "attack" it.

“DNA on itself… it’s not everything,” said Court TV anchor Ted Rowlands, who's covered high-profile trials for more than two decades, via the New York Post. “People can leave their DNA on items they’ve never touched and in rooms they’ve ever been in.”

Kohberger, 28, was identified as a suspect in relation to the slaughtering of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at their off-campus home on November 13, 2022 after his DNA was found on a knife sheath located by officers at the crime scene.

“I think from the defense, you’re going to see a huge attack on the DNA because if you get rid of that, you have a chance,” Rowlands said via the New York Post. “However, this isn’t just DNA. It’s DNA tied to the murder weapon allegedly,” the trial expert added.

Rowlands does, however, believe there are too many things that tie Kohberger to the quadruple killings, which includes having a white Hyundai matching the vehicle seen near the crime scene just before the murders took place. The suspect also had his cell phone off at the time of the incident, which would make it harder to pinpoint his exact location to give an alibi.