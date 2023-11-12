Taylor Lautner Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Note To Wife Tay

Taylor Lautner celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Tay Lautner, on Saturday (November 11), commemorating the special occasion with a heartfelt message and an adorable photo of the Taylor x2 duo. The actor shared a still from their wedding ceremony in 2022 with the caption:

"365 days of having the honor to call you my wife. Each day I somehow become a little more grateful. Thank you for putting up with me, I know it ain’t always easy ;) Love you so much! Let’s crush year 2!" Tay also posted in regards to their anniversary, sharing a sentimental video to her Instagram page.

In the video, the lovebirds can be seen holding hands, kissing, and celebrating their special day to the beat of Taylor Swift's "You Are In Love (Taylor's Version)."