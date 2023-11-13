Acclaimed Restaurant Has Washington's 'Most Memorable Dining Experience'

Do you ever have those experiences that have stuck with you for years? Many people forge fond memories at amazing restaurants, whether it's the unique menu items, eye-catching decor, or stunning scenery that surround some eateries. Some restaurants, however, impress almost any customer who dines there.

That's why LoveFood curated a list of every state's "most memorable" dining experience and where you can find it. Writers utilized reviews, awards, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks.

If you're looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience in Washington State, writers recommend you visit Canlis! This establishment has been around since the 1950s and caught the attention of many acclaimed media outlets and culinary professionals. Here's why:

"For some seven decades, Canlis has been the Emerald City's destination restaurant. It's known for its striking architecture – the building is a modernist confection with angled glass and a wood frame – and its world-class food. You'll sit down to a string of courses (some chosen by you, some chosen by the chef), feasting on delights such as sablefish with hazelnuts, corn and kombu."