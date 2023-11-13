Atmospheric River To Bring Heavy Rain, Wind To Multiple California Counties

Another atmospheric river is headed straight for Southern California with the potential to deliver strong winds and heavy rain to the region in the coming days. According to KTLA, the first few weekdays will be filled with sunshine before the offshore Pacific storm arrives on Wednesday. There is a 100 percent chance of rain predicted to shower the Southern half of the state through Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service mentioned that the rain will likely linger until Saturday bringing the potential for flooding across Los Angeles.

"Later this week, it still looks pretty wet for Southwestern California as several waves of precipitation move across the area. The best chances for significant rainfall will be Wednesday through Friday with a chance of some showers lingering through the day on Saturday. Currently, our best estimates are for a widespread 1 to 3 inch rain event for the area with locally higher amounts in some areas."

Residents living in the Southwestern region of the state can also expect high winds of up to 50 mph through Friday. Northern California, specifically the Bay Area, is also predicted to experience rain this week starting late Monday night and continuing through Friday. In anticipation of the impending weather, SoCal locals should avoid roads that typically experience greater levels of flooding, clear out rain gutters, have a backup plan for outdoor activities through the weekend, and keep up to date with changing weather forecasts as storms roll in.