Decision Made On Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett's Future

Mississippi State has fired head football coach Zach Arnett.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger initially reported the decision on Monday (November 13), which was later confirmed by Mississippi State on its official website.

"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," said MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."

Arnett initially served as interim head coach amid the hospitalization of late former head coach Mike Leach and was named full-time head coach on December 15, 2022, three days after Leach's death. The 37-year-old went 5-6 in 11 games as the Bulldogs' head coach, which included Saturday's (November 11) 51-10 loss to Texas A&M, who fired its head coach, Jimbo Fisher, on Sunday (November 12).