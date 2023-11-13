Decision Made On Mississippi State Head Coach Zach Arnett's Future
By Jason Hall
November 13, 2023
Mississippi State has fired head football coach Zach Arnett.
Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger initially reported the decision on Monday (November 13), which was later confirmed by Mississippi State on its official website.
"As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success," said MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon. "I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect."
Arnett initially served as interim head coach amid the hospitalization of late former head coach Mike Leach and was named full-time head coach on December 15, 2022, three days after Leach's death. The 37-year-old went 5-6 in 11 games as the Bulldogs' head coach, which included Saturday's (November 11) 51-10 loss to Texas A&M, who fired its head coach, Jimbo Fisher, on Sunday (November 12).
Mississippi State is firing coach Zach Arnett, sources tell @Yahoo Sports. Announcement soon.— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 13, 2023
Mississippi State Announces Change In Football Leadershiphttps://t.co/H2MaJ4O8YU— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 13, 2023
"Zach took on an unprecedented and challenging situation last December," Selmon said. "He provided the football program much needed leadership and stability during a tragic time. There is no question that he has made a positive impact on the lives of our student-athletes during his time here. We are grateful for his contributions to Mississippi State and wish him the very best both personally and professionally."
Arnett initially joined Leach's Mississippi State staff as a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2020, having began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at San Diego State in 2011, where he'd later work as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. Arnett played linebacker for New Mexico from 2005-08, which included being selected as a first-team Academic All-American in 2008.
Mississippi State has two games remaining on its regular-season schedule against Southern Miss and arch rival Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are currently 4-6 and would earn bowl eligibility with six wins.