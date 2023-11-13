Florida Hospital Named 'Best In State' For 2024

By Zuri Anderson

November 13, 2023

As Americans are gearing up to enter the new year, they're also considering which hospitals and medical facilities can cater to their needs. Navigating one's options can be difficult, but rankings can help give an idea of what facility people should for either routine checkups, screenings, or medical emergencies.

To help narrow down those decisions, Newsweek recently revealed the best hospitals in every state for 2024. Their "Best-In-State" list recognized over 600 hospitals across the nation based on several surveys looking at a variety of metrics, from hospital quality and patient satisfaction to recommendations from health care professionals.

According to the data, Florida's top hospital for 2023 is the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville!

Newsweek detailed how they went about compiling their list of the best hospitals in America:

"From June to July 2023, Statista conducted an online survey featuring tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, including doctors and hospital managers. The score each hospital received was broken down into four main categories— recommendations from peers, patient experience, hospital quality metrics and Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) implementations."

Visit Newsweek's website for the full list of the best hospitals across the country.

