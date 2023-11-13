Former NHL Goalie Roman Cechmanek Dead At 52

Former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Roman Cechmanek has died at the age of 52, the team announced in a statement shared on its social media accounts Sunday (November 12).

Cechmanek spent three of his four total NHL seasons with the franchise from 2000-03, as well as his final season in the league with the Los Angeles Kings during the 2003-04 campaign. The Czechian goaltender made one All-Star Game appearance during his rookie season and twice won the Flyers' Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team's Most Valuable Player.

“Beyond his numbers, which were outstanding, he was beloved by fans and teammates for his personality, distinct style, and pride in stopping the puck,” Flyers president Keith Jones said in the statement shared on behalf of the team Sunday. “His passing at too young of an age is heartbreaking to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”