Hunter Killed After Getting Shot In The Face By Member Of His Hunting Party

A hunter in Iowa was killed after getting shot by a member of his own hunting party over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said the 26-year-old Seth Egelhoff, of Chesterfield, Illinois, was hunting waterfowl in the Bays Branch Wildlife Area near Panora, Iowa, on Saturday (November 11).

During the hunt, Egelhoff was shot in the face by somebody in his hunting party. They called 911, and paramedics transported him to a location where a Life Flight helicopter could land.

Egelhoff died while en route to the hospital.

Officials did not say how many people were in the hunting party or identify any of the members. They did not say what kind of weapons the party was using to hunt the waterfowl.

Authorities said it appears the shooting was accidental but noted they are still investigating the incident. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are assisting the law enforcement arm of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with the investigation.