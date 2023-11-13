Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's Older Sister, Has Died

Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former President Donald Trump, was found dead in her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan early Monday (November 13) morning. She was 86.

According to ABC News, first responders were called to her home because she suffered cardiac arrest. Paramedics found no signs of trauma or foul play.

Barry was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in 1983. She held that position for 16 years before being appointed to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals by President Bill Clinton in 1999.

She resigned in 2019 amid a judicial misconduct investigation over allegations that she and her siblings evaded inheritance taxes when their father died. The civil investigation was closed without a conclusion when she stepped down.

Donald Trump has not commented on the death of his sister. He reportedly last saw her over the summer at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.