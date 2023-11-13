Michigan Man Wins Large Lottery Prize He Didn't Know He Entered

By Logan DeLoye

November 13, 2023

A Kalamazoo County resident recently won a large lottery prize from an online game giveaway that he didn't even know he entered until he won! According to UPI, the 67-year-old lottery winer was earning entries into a second chance giveaway through online games that he played often, but was not aware of the giveaways. He received an email from Michigan Lottery officials saying that he won a $416,322 BIG CA$H second chance prize and could hardly believe it!

"I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games. I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I'd won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn't enter a giveaway."

The confused winner called Michigan Lottery headquarters to make sure that the email wasn't just a scam, and sure enough, he had won over $400,000!

"When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I'd been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can't believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large lottery prize."

The extremely lucky winner shared that he plans to share his winnings with his family and put some into an already existing savings account.

