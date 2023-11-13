"The way this year turned out," Ari wrote in her post. "A few good things that I'm proud of but the bad outweighed the good this year. But I'm ending this year off preparing for 2024 which will be one of the best years of my life. This s**t about to get crazy!!!"



Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher have been dating on-and-off since 2019. The couple were going strong until 2021 when they broke up due to infidelity on 'Bagg's part. In an interview with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the Memphis rapper opened up about his mistakes and how he made up for them.



I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in," he explained. "I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that. She ain't take that well and it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.'"



Fletcher also offered up an explanation as to why she remained with the "Say Sum'n" rapper. She told Yung Miami that 'Bagg decided to seek therapy for his issues and has been loyal ever since. So far, 'Bagg has not confirmed whether or not he's a married man.