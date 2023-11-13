Over 50 Pop Punk Icons Are Playing Full Albums At When We Were Young 2024

By Katrina Nattress

November 13, 2023

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-ARTS-MUSIC-FESTIVAL-HELLFEST
Photo: AFP

When We Were Young just wrapped up its 2023 edition, and the music festival is already getting pop punk fans excited for next year with its 2024 lineup. On Monday (November 13), the nostalgia festival announced its lineup, and this time around more than 50 pop punk icons are playing seminal albums IN FULL.

Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance are set to headline the fest, with the latter performing The Black Parade in its entirety. Other highlights include A Day To Remember playing Homesick, Jimmy Eat World performing Bleed American, Pierce The Veil taking on Collide With The Sky, The Used playing In Love and DeathSimple Plan performing No Pads, No Helmets… Just Balls, Dashboard Confessional with Dusk and Summer, Coheed and Cambria playing Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Saves The Day taking on Stay What You Are, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

When We Were Young 2024 is slated to go down October 19 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds. Presale begins on Friday at 10am PT, and any remaining tickets will be released to the general public at 2pm PT. General admission tickets can be upgraded to GA+, VIP and VIP Cabana Tickets.

Check out the full lineup below.

