Raiders' Spillane Announces Wife's Pregnancy After Decisive Interception

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane publicly announced his wife's pregnancy after recording a crucial interception in his team's 'Sunday Night Football' win against the New York Jets.

Spillane, 27, apparently told NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark earlier in the week that his wife, Shelby, who was shown on the broadcast celebrating his late fourth quarter interception from the stands, was expecting their first child.

“Yeah, my wife is actually pregnant, so we get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby in June so I'm looking forward to it," Spillane said after Stark acknowledged their prior conversation during a live postgame interview.