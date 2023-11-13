Raiders' Spillane Announces Wife's Pregnancy After Decisive Interception
By Jason Hall
November 13, 2023
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane publicly announced his wife's pregnancy after recording a crucial interception in his team's 'Sunday Night Football' win against the New York Jets.
Spillane, 27, apparently told NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark earlier in the week that his wife, Shelby, who was shown on the broadcast celebrating his late fourth quarter interception from the stands, was expecting their first child.
“Yeah, my wife is actually pregnant, so we get to tell the world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby in June so I'm looking forward to it," Spillane said after Stark acknowledged their prior conversation during a live postgame interview.
"My wife is actually pregnant. So we get to tell the whole world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June. So, I'm looking forward to it."— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 13, 2023
Not your run-of-the-mill postgame interview from Raiders LB Robert Spillane. pic.twitter.com/CG0J0K1VmC
Spillane intercepted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson deep in the red zone with 1:25 remaining in Sunday's (November 12) game, preventing a would-be go-ahead touchdown. New York burned all three of its timeouts on the Raiders' ensuing offensive possession and had only 53 seconds remaining for its final offensive drive, which resulted in an incomplete Hail Mary pass thrown by Wilson as time expired.
Spillane is in his sixth NFL season having initially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to 2022. The former Western Michigan standout signed a two-year contract with the Raiders this past offseason and has started in all 10 games for Las Vegas in 2023.
The Raiders are currently on a two-game winning streak since former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce was promoted from linebackers coach to interim head coach amid the firing of Josh McDaniels.