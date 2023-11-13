Recalled Fruit Products Sold In California Could Pose 'Serious' Health Risk

Trufresh cantaloupes sold in 10 U.S. states, including California, have been recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, "all sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the 'Malichita' label" sold between October 16 and October 23, 2023, could be contaminated with the bacteria.

Residents living in "Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, and Florida" who purchased a Trufresh canteloupe with the "Malichita" label on the top of the PLU sticker, and the numbers 4050 on the bottom should avoid consuming the product. The label present on contaminated cantaloupes will also read, "Product of Mexico," somewhere near the PLU sticker.

The FDA mentioned that the Salmonella bacteria could cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in younger children and adults with compromised immune systems. Should the organism find its way into the bloodstream, the host could experience extensive health issues including arthritis, aneurysms, and more. If you have experienced fever, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, or abdominal pain as a result of consuming one of these contaminated products, officials recommend that you visit your healthcare provider.

For more information on the recalled cantaloupes and the health risks that they present visit fda.gov.