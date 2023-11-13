Senator Tim Scott Drops Out Of Republican Presidential Primary

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential primary. Scott made the surprise announcement during an appearance on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.

“I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Scott said. “I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, Not now, Tim.”

According to a report by CNN, Scott’s campaign was not given advanced notice of his decision to pull out of the race. Scott struggled to gain traction and was polling in sixth place with just 2.2% support. He barely qualified for the third debate and was struggling to meet the qualifications for the fourth debate in December.

Scott said he will not endorse another candidate and has no intention to serve as vice president for the winning candidate.

“The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in,” he said.