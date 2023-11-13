Senator Tim Scott Drops Out Of Republican Presidential Primary

By Bill Galluccio

November 13, 2023

Smaller Group Of Candidates Attends Third GOP Presidential Debate
Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has suspended his campaign for the Republican presidential primary. Scott made the surprise announcement during an appearance on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy

“I love America more today than I did on May 22nd, but when I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” Scott said. “I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, Not now, Tim.”

According to a report by CNNScott’s campaign was not given advanced notice of his decision to pull out of the race. Scott struggled to gain traction and was polling in sixth place with just 2.2% support. He barely qualified for the third debate and was struggling to meet the qualifications for the fourth debate in December.

Scott said he will not endorse another candidate and has no intention to serve as vice president for the winning candidate.

“The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in,” he said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.